Not economic growth curve, it seems Rahul Gandhi's mind has flattened, says BJP president JP Nadda

In a scathing attack on the Congress, BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday (June 6) said that the Congress has done nothing except politics during the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis in India. Accusing the Congress of mocking the plight of migrant workers, Nadda siad that initially the Congress raised questions over the imposition of lockdown and when the Centre decided to lift the lockdown then also questions were raised by the Congress. Nadda also claimed that the chief ministers of Congress-ruled states were against the lifting of lockdown.

Nadda also slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for saying that economic growth curve has flatten and not the coronavirus infection curve, saying that it seems that the Gandhi scion's brain has flattened. The BJP chief made these remarks during an exclusive interview to Zee News Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary.

Nadda also talked about the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deal with the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis, the upcoming Bihar assembly election and the simmering border tension with China along the Line of Actual Control.

