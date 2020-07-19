Not the time for blame-game, efforts on to clear all waterlogged areas, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

After facing flak over Delhi getting inundated after receiving heavy rainfall on Sunday (July 19) morning, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that this is not the time for blame-game and everyone should fulfill their responsibilities collectively.

"This year all agencies, whether it is MCD or the Delhi Government, have been busy with controlling the coronavirus outbreak in the capital. They had to face a lot of difficulties due to the coronavirus. This is not the time for blame-game. Everyone has to collectively fulfill their responsibilities," Kejriwal said, adding that efforts will be made to clear out all waterlogged roads and areas of the national capital as soon as possible.

इस साल सभी एजेंसियां, चाहे वो दिल्ली सरकार की हो या MCD की, कोरोना नियंत्रण में लगी हुई थी। करोना की वजह से उन्हें कई कठिनाइयाँ आयीं। ये वक्त एक दूसरे पर दोषारोपण का नहीं है। सबको मिल कर अपनी जिम्मेदारियां निभानी है। जहां जहां पानी भरेगा, हम उसे तुरंत निकालने का प्रयास करेंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 19, 2020

The Delhi CM noted that he has been in touch with the agencies to resolve the problem of waterlogging. "Water under the Minto Bridge has been cleared off. I have been in touch with agencies since morning and all waterlogged areas are being cleared off," he said in another tweet.

मिंटो ब्रिज से जलभराव निकाल दिया गया है। आज सुबह से ही मैं एजेंसियों के संपर्क में था और वहां से पानी हटाने की प्रक्रिया मॉनिटर कर रहा था। दिल्ली में ऐसे और भी स्थानों पर हम नजर रखे हुए हैं। जहाँ भी पानी इकट्ठा हुआ है उसे तुरंत पम्प किया जा रहा हैं। pic.twitter.com/psMClLuoxf — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 19, 2020

CM Kejriwal's statement came shortly after a temp driver died after getting stuck under waterlogged Minto Bridge. The auto driver identified as Kundan died by drowning under the waterlogged Minto Bridge

Kundan's body was retrieved by a trackman working at New Delhi yard. Trackman Ramniwas Meena told ANI, "I spotted the body while I was on duty at the tracks. I came down, swam & retrieved it. The body was floating in front of a bus."

Kundan, 56, belonged to Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. He was living at Shankar Market in Delhi. According to police, Kundan was driving from New Delhi Railway station towards Connaught Place and he tried to manoeuvre his vehicle through waterlogged underpass,but apparently failed. Police has registered a case in this matter.