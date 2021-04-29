Nripendra Misra receives Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star honour from Japan

New Delhi: The Government of Japan on Thursday (April 29) announced the foreign recipients of the 2021 Spring Decorations. Nripendra Misra, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, and Indira Misra, former President of the Ikebana International Gurgaon Chapter, are among this year’s foreign recipients, said a statement from Embassy of Japan in India.

Nripendra Misra will receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star in recognition of his contributions to strengthening the economic relationship between Japan and India. Indira Misra, however, will receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays in recognition of her contributions to promoting Ikebana in India and mutual understanding between Japan and India, it said.

The statement said, "The Embassy of Japan in India has the honor to pay tribute to the above two recipients for their distinguished service on the occasion of the conferral." It said:

Mr. Nripendra Misra



Title of the Decoration: The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star

Service: Strengthening the economic relationship between Japan and India.

Major Positions Held: Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India (2014-2019), also Secretary to Government of India in the Ministry of Telecom-communication, Fertilizer and Chemicals, Chairperson of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

About Nripendra Misra's contributions to Indo-Japan relations, it said, "Mr. Misra contributed to the development of the Japan-India relationship as Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India from 2014-2019. As Principal Secretary to the PM, he made an enormous contribution to several successful high-level visits between the two countries, including Prime Ministerial visits. During his tenure, three visits by the Indian Prime Minister and two visits by the Japanese Prime Minister were conducted, with far-reaching progress made in various areas of bilateral cooperation. He had tirelessly dedicated himself to the materialization of the current strong Japan-India relationship."

"Japan-India economic cooperation is the traditionally robust area of cooperation between the two countries, and the number of Japanese companies operating in India increased significantly during his tenure. Mr. Misra had been fully aware of the vital importance of the economic relationship between our two countries and played a pivotal role in furthering the Japan-India economic relationship, particularly boosting trade and investment. This was heightened with his assiduous role of facilitator," it added.