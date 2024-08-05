NSA Ajit Doval has reached Hindon Airbase to meet Sheikh Haseena amid the military coup in Bangladesh, Zee News sources confirmed. PM Sheikh Hasina landed at Hindon Air Base in a C-130 transport aircraft. The aircraft has been parked near the Indian Air Force’s C-17 and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft hangars. The aircraft movement was monitored by Indian Air Force and security agencies from its entry into Indian airspace to Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad.

Local media outlets reported that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina departed Dhaka aboard a military helicopter amidst escalating violence in the country on Monday. The helicopter took off from Bangabhaban, the official residence of the Bangladesh president, at 2:30 PM local time with the prime minister on board.

According to sources, Sheikh Hasina was accompanied by her younger sister Sheikh Rehana and reportedly headed to West Bengal, India.

Bangladesh's army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman has confirmed the military coup in a press conference and announced the formation of an interim government to restore law and order in the country.

The turmoil in Bangladesh began with massive student protests against reserved quotas in government jobs. Initially focused on job quota reforms, the protests soon evolved into a broader campaign demanding Hasina's resignation.