NSG records first coronavirus case as medical staff tests COVID-19 positive

A medical staff of the elite counter-terrorism force NSG on Sunday (May 10) tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19, taking the total number of infected patients among the five central paramilitary forces to over 745.

This is the first case in the NSG force raised for special counter-terrorism and anti-hijack duties. The infected NSG personnel was posted at the NSG hospital in Gurgaon's Manesar. He was quarantined immediately and admitted to the referral hospital of the Central Armed Police Forces in Greater Noida.

"We have one Covid positive case. The individual is a non combatant support staff in our Composite Hospital. He was sent on attendant duty to look after a patient who has been admitted in a city hospital for certain ailment. On returning from attendant duty he was quarantined for two weeks as per our SOP. During this period he was tested when he developed flue like symptoms and found to be positive. He has now been admitted in a referral hospital in the city. He is stable with mild symptoms. This hasn’t impacted the preparedness and availability of any of our combat formations," NSG said in a statement.

The NSG is a federal contingency force under the Union Home Ministry. Five other CAPFs -- CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB - are under the MHA and these forces reported 93 cases on Sunday.