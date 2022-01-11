NSUI demands online exams amid surging COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: Amid a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, the student wing of Congress -- the National Students` Union of India (NSUI), has stressed on the online mode of examination in colleges and Universities.

President of NSUI, Neeraj Kundan has raised concerns over the growing number of Covid cases in the country.

Interacting with the media persons, Kundan said the students and guardians from across the country have "mailed and called us to raise the issue of online examination".

"The government and the UGC should look into this matter seriously and urgently, We can`t compromise with the health of the students," he said.

He said that once again, a panic situation is arising in the country. "Due to huge Covid cases, health infrastructure is collapsing in most of the states. The vaccination of students has just started and not all the teachers are fully vaccinated. Therefore, no risk should be taken."

"We are in the third year of the pandemic and still no specialised evaluation policy has been made for the students," he said.

"Examinations are scheduled in February and March, and a policy should be made so that the academic year of the students do not get wasted, and they can have plenty of time to prepare for entrance examinations demanded the NSUI," he said.



