NTA AIAPGET Edit Window 2022 opens TODAY on aiapget.nta.nic.in- Details here

NTA AIAPGET 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA will open the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test, AIAPGET Edit Window 2022 from tomorrow - August 29, 2022. Candidates are advised that they can use the AIAPGET Correction Window option beginning tomorrow on the official website - aiapget.nta.nic.in. NTA AIAPGET Edit Window 2022 will be accessible online until 11:50 p.m. on August 31, 2022. All candidates who have enrolled for AIAPGET and duly completed their applications will be able to modify them utilizing this feature.

Candidates are strongly urged to make revisions to their NTA AIAPGET 2022 forms with caution, as submissions made at this point (with alterations) will be regarded as final. Furthermore, it is probable that this editing session will be the last opportunity for applicants to make modifications to their AIAPGET forms.

NTA AIAPGET 2022: Important Dates

Date Details AIAPGET 2022 Edit Window August 29, 2022 Last date to make changes August 31, 2022 till 11:50 pm NTA AIAPGET 2022 To be announced later AIAPGET Admit Card 2022 To be announced later

NTA AIAPGET 2022: Here’s how to make changes

Candidates need to log onto the website - aiapget.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, candidates need to locate link for candidate login and enter their credentials to log inside the portal.

From here, they will be able to edit and make changes to the NTA AIAPGET 2022 application form to specific fields.

After making the requisite changes, candidates are required to submit the form again on the website and save it.

The confirmation submission page should be downloaded on the device of the candidate for future reference.

NTA will disclose the NTA AIAPGET 2022 exam date and admit card details later. All information will be made available on the official website in due course. Candidates are advised to keep check on official website for all the latest updates.