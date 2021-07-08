NTA JEE Main 2021: Application window reopened, here’s direct link to apply

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally announced the examination dates of JEE Main 2021 for the third and fourth phases. After a long wait, the NTA has disclosed the dates of JEE Main 2021 examination’s third phase, which will be held from July 20 to 25 and the fourth phase which will take place from July 27 to August 2.

Both the phases of examination were to be held in April and May but had to be postponed in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

As per the new update, the NTA has re-opened the application window for those students who have not been able to apply for the exam due to any reason. The latest information suggests that the applications for the third phase will be accepted from July 6 to 8, while for the fourth session, applications can be made from July 9 to 11.

Additionally, the candidates need to note that NTA is giving them another chance to change their exam centre.

According to the Education Ministry, the number of exam centres has also been doubled to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. The exam will be conducted amidst all the coronavirus guidelines and protocols with social distancing. According to the notification issued earlier, the exam will be conducted in some 13 languages. All other information is available on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.