NTA JEE Mains, NEET 2021: Important dates, other updates for aspirants

According to a notice issued earlier by NTA, the latest NEET 2021 entrance exam date is scheduled to happen on August 1, 2021, and the application form is also expected to be released soon on NEET 2021 official registration website, i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. Reports suggest that the Health and Education Ministry officials are currently reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the country. And, it is to be noted that announcements on the NEET 2021 entrance exam date will be made after a detailed review of the pandemic situation is done.

Amid this uncertain situation about the entrance exams, aspiring students must remain well informed about the NTA NEET 2021 registration, as the board may announce the NEET UG 2021 application form date anytime soon. It is to be noted that all-important updates related to NEET 2021, such as application form, schedule, brochure, admit card, answer key, result, and cut-off, will be announced at neet.nta.nic.in. And, to avoid facing any crisis, a candidate must keep a regular check on all the official announcements and keep visiting NEET 2021 website for all the latest updates.

NEET UG 2021 Application form:

The NTA had launched the NEET 2021 official website earlier last month and all medical aspirants can visit this website to fill the NEET 2021 application form soon after it is released. Once the application form is made available, all candidates must register on the website and fill in details like — Name of the candidate, parents name, nationality, date of birth, category, mobile number, ID type, and details of class 10, 11, and 12, emergency contact, exam center selection. The registration process will also require details such as payment of NEET application fee and scanned passport size image. So, it is advised for all students to keep the necessary documents handy at all times.

Top updates on JEE Main 2021:

The most crucial engineering entrance exam JEE Main 2021 is held twice a year and in four phases. However, owing to the pandemic situation, the April and May sessions of JEE Main 2021 were postponed. Earlier in May, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said, “Looking at the present situation of COVID-19 and keeping students safety in mind, JEE (Main) – May 2021 session has been postponed. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates.”

As per reports, the NTA is likely to announce JEE Main 2021 new exam date anytime soon for the remaining phase 3 and 4 sessions. Several news reports have stated that as the COVID situation in the country is improving, NTA is finalizing the JEE Main 2021 exam date and the schedule will be announced soon, and likely the JEE Main 2021 phase 3 and 4 exams might be conducted around July 25 and August 15 respectively. Candidates should keep checking this page or the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in for updates on JEE Main 2021 exam date. JEE Main 2021 admit card will be released after the announcement of exam dates.

