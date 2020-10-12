NTA NEET 2020: Final Answer Key expected before result declaration

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Result 2020 and the final answer on Monday (October 12) at ntaneet.ac.in.

However, NTA has yet not released any fresh notification regarding the release date of the NEET-UG results.

As per usual practice, NTA is likely to release the NEET 2020 final answer key before it releases the NEET 2020 result online on ntaneet.nic.in. NTA has already released the NEET provisional answer keys of all the sections of the NTA NEET test and NEET OMR sheets of the candidates.

Also Read: NEET result 2020 likely to be announced today: Where and how to check scorecard

NEET Result 2020: Soyeb Aftab tops with 720 marks

NEET 2020 results have not been announced as yet but based on the final answer keys and OMR Sheets, Allen Career Institute has claimed that its student Soyeb Aftab has topped the exam with perfect 720 score.

Proud to announce that our 2 Years Classroom Course Student #SoyebAftab is scoring 720/720 Marks in #NEET2020 as per his OMR & Recorded responses released by NTA. The History Once Again has been Made by One and Only ALLEN Student! #ALLENHaitohmumkinhai#ALLENkota #deshkicoaching pic.twitter.com/cw3hPT5Kts — ALLEN Career Institute (@ALLENkota) October 9, 2020

How to check NEET 2020 results:

STEP 1: Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

STEP 2: Click on the link for NEET result

STEP 3: Enter roll number, date of birth and submit

STEP 4: Results will appear on the screen

STEP 5: Download it, and take a print out for future reference.

To qualify for MBBS/BSD courses, candidates need to obtain a minimum 50th percentile in NEET. For those belonging to reserved categories including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40th percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45th percentile.

NEET 2020 All-India Quota (AIQ) and State-wise Quota:

The NTA has reserved 15 per cent of seats under AIQ which include seats at government colleges (except in Jammu and Kashmir), central and deemed universities, IP quota or seats reserved for wards of insured persons in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges, and at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune.

NEET exams 2020 were concluded on September 13 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 15.97 lakhs aspirants registered for the NEET exam 2020. Out of total registered aspirants, over 13 lakhs aspirants have appeared, as per education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

NEET is one of the highest competitive exams, opening opportunities for students to get into the most prestigious medical colleges.