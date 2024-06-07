NEET UG Results: Congress Demands SC-Monitored Probe Into 2024 Exam 'Irregularities'

NEET UG 2024 Exam Result: The Congress on Friday accused the BJP of cheating young people and tampering with their futures on Friday, demanding a high-level investigation into "irregularities" in NEET for medical courses conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Court. Paper leaks, test-rigging, and corruption, according to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, have become commonplace in many exams, including the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

"Paper leaks, rigging and corruption have become an integral part of many examinations including NEET. The Modi government is directly responsible for this. For the candidates, appearing in the recruitment exams, then facing several irregularities, getting caught in the labyrinth of paper leaks, is playing with their future. BJP has cheated the youth of the country. We demand that a high-level investigation should be conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Court so that our talented students appearing in NEET and other exams get justice.," he wrote in a Hindi post on X.

A record 67 candidates, including six from the same exam centre, received the top rank in the NEET medical entrance exam due to alleged mark inflation, according to several applicants. The NCERT textbook modifications and the provision of grace marks for tardiness at the testing centre, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA), account for some of the students' higher scores. The NTA, however, refuted any irregularities. Six of the 67 students who shared rank one came from the same Haryana examination centre, according to the results released by NTA on Wednesday night.



Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the Modi government on Friday for what she described as anomalies in the NEET medical entrance exam and demanded that students' "legitimate complaints" be looked into. The Congress party claimed irregularities have affected the future of around 24 lakh children. It said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the government should answer and also ensure accountability.

NTA Issues Clarification Over Alleged Irregularities In NEET 2024 Results

The NTA provided a detailed explanation of the reason for the mark inflation, said that it had received complaints about time lost during the exam. "The normalisation formula, which was developed and approved by the Supreme Court in its Judgement dated June 13, 2018, was put into effect to address the time loss experienced by the NEET (UG) 2024 candidates after NTA took into consideration the cases and representations mentioned.

"It was determined how much exam time was lost, and such candidates received grace marks in exchange. Therefore, the marks may also be 718 or 719," the statement read. Speaking to news agency PTI, a senior NTA said that the question paper was created using a new NCERT textbook in response to questions regarding the claims of unclear grace mark implementation."

The entrance exam was held on May 5 at 4,750 locations in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. The NTA claimed on May 5 that the distribution of incorrect question papers at an exam centre in Rajasthan resulted in some candidates walking out with the papers. The agency denied any leaks of the question paper.



A day later, the NTA reiterated that reports of question paper leaks in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG are "completely baseless and without any ground" and that every question paper has been accounted for.