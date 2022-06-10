BJP leader Nupur Sharma has been suspended from the party for his controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. Her primary membership has also been canceled. But in this situation, right-wing leader of the Netherlands, Geert Wilders was seen standing by her side. The senior leader tweeted in support of Nupur Sharma. His name also came up in this discussion in this debate. Now the question is, who is Geert Wilders.

Nupur Sharma Comment on Prophet: Who Is Geert Wilders

He contested the election in 2017. But he couldn't win. He has always been seen venting his anger towards Muslim countries. According to him, there is neither democracy nor rule of law in these countries. There is no freedom of any kind.

Nupur Sharma Comment on Prophet: Geert Wilders Political Party

Wilders was born in 1963. He is the founder of the Party of Freedom, the third largest political party in the Netherlands. From the very beginning, he was seen raising the issue of Muslim militant organizations while speaking about Islam. That's why Wilders has had to be given police protection since 2004. He has been a representative of the Dutch Parliament since 1998. In 2017, Wilders demanded that the Quran be banned. He was even seen comparing it to Adolf Hitler's 'Mein Kampf'. Then the debate escalated.

Nupur Sharma Comment on Prophet: Support for Nupur

There is nothing unusual in the support of the staunch anti-Islamic Wilders for Nupur. In support of Nupur, Wilders wrote on Twitter, "Trying to please everyone doesn't works, it always creates trouble. Therefore, my friends in India, you cannot be afraid of Islamic countries. Make an independent statement. Be proud of your leader and stand by her." Expressing anger at Islamic countries, Wilders wrote that Muslim countries are "hypocrites". He said, "There is no democracy, no legal rule, no freedom of citizens. Minorities in countries are persecuted. No one else violates human rights the way they do."

Nupur Sharma Comment on Prophet: Geert Wilders Love For India

He tweeted yesterday and said, "I ❤️ India. The only democracy in a region full off tyranny."