Bjp leader Nupur Sharma's remarks have been criticised by several countries across the world. The BJP has also faced strong protests within the country. But on the opposite side, a politician from abroad supported the BJP leader's statement. The Dutch politician and member of the Legislature of the Netherlands, Geert Wilders, posted a series of tweets in support of the statement. The Arab countries have also come under severe criticism from Geert. In a tweet, he claimed that Nupur Sharma gave the right information. India should stand in her support. He said there was no question of India apologising. He also feels that Indians need to stand by Nupur Sharma.

Appeasement never works. It’ll only make things worse.

So my dear friends from India, don’t be intimidated by islamic countries. Stand up for freedom and be proud and steadfast in defending your politician #NupurSharma @NupurSharmaBJP who spoke the truth about Muhammad. — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) June 6, 2022

The Arab country has expressed dissatisfaction with Nupur Sharma's statement. The Dutch politician has also spoken out against them. He said in a tweet that there is no democracy in Muslim countries. There the way minorities are tortured, disrespected, it doesn't happen anywhere else. That's his accusation. He said, they should be criticized.

Several countries in the Muslim world have criticized the incident. Indian products have already been boycotted at a shopping mall in Kuwait. The same picture of discontent is in some other countries also. A statement has also been issued by the government.

Kuwait( Kuwait), Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, The Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan, Libya, Bahrain, Maldives, Afghanistan, Indonesia have strongly criticized the comments. An apology has also been sought from the Government of India. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly criticized the comments and called for action from the United Nations. It has been requested to see to it that the rights of minorities in India are protected. However, The Modi Government has already said that this comment is not supported by the Government of India. This statement is contrary to the thinking of the Government of India.

