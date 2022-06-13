AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi today slammed UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over razing of house of former JNU student leader Afreen Fatima, whose father Javed Ahmed Pump is an accused in Prayagraj violence that took place after Friday prayers last week.

In a speech, Owaisi slammed the Chief Minister, saying: "Are you Chief Justice? Who gave you the right to decide who is the culprit and who is accused"

Owaisi said further: "It's been more than 15 days, but they have not been able to arrest Nupur Sharma. But they have given a judgement against us - you are the mastermind - your house will be demolished"

"I want to ask - why is there a court, judge, police when the Chief Minister wants to decide everything himself."

"Even if Afreen Fatima's father is found to be the culprit, how can you demolish her house?" Owaisi asked.

He further took a swipe at PM Narendra Modi: "Tell me dear prime minister, if this is not hatred, then what else is?"

"Ajay Teni's son crushed 6 farmers under his cars, but his house was not razed. But they decided to demolish Fatima's house because her name is Fatima".

Owaisi further said that all the courts be closed down in Uttar Pradesh and judges be sent home as it is the Chief Minister who takes all decisions here.

Who are Javed Ahmed and Afreen Fatima

The Prayagraj district administration on Sunday bulldozer demolished the house of Javed Ahmed alias Pump, the alleged "mastermind" of the violence in the city after Friday prayers. Javed Ahmed is the father of Afreen Fatima, a JNU student and activist. It is alleged that Fatima used to give advice to her father. It is alleged that Fatima was also involved in the JNU protests.

After the demolition, many hashtags went viral on social media in support and opposition of Afreen Fatima. Earlier, hashtags like Stand with Afreen Fatima, Stop State Terror and Muslim Lives Matter were trending, while later, Bulldozer and World Against Islamic Terror hashtags started trending.

Protests at JNU

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Sunday staged a demonstration on the JNU campus against the demolition of the house of activist and former JNU student Afreen Fatima in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

NUSU members raised slogans against what they termed "bulldozer raj" of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government and held placards reading: "Stop the witch-hunt of Muslims". The building map of Ahmad's house had not been approved by the PDA, according to an agency official.