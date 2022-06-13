Nupur Sharma summoned by Kolkata police for her Prophet remark

Kolkata: Nupur Sharma, the suspended BJP spokesperson, who triggered a massive controversy after her comment against Prophet Muhammad during a television debate, was summoned by the Kolkata police on Monday pertaining to the case, reported PTI. Sharma has been asked to appear at Narkeldanga Police Station on June 20 to record her statement, an official said. This comes as Sharma's controversial religious comments sparked violent protests in parts of West Bengal. Sporadic violent protests rocked Howrah districts, parts of Murshidabad and South 24 Parganas since last Friday's prayers.

Reacting to the Kolkata Police's summons sent to the former BJP leader, CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said, "Nupur Sharma should have been arrested by Delhi long back. Her comments have brought shame to the country. Now, the TMC government in Bengal instead of putting pressure on the Centre to have her arrested is trying to gain political mileage by doing this."

Trinamool Congress minority cell general secretary Abul Sohail has also lodged an FIR against Sharma at Contai police station over her remarks.

Meanwhile, Congress's Kamruzzaman Choudhury said, "Her comments had hurt the sentients millions of people. The FIR should have been lodged much earlier so that Sharma could be arrested. Now, when the situation has started getting out of the hand, FIRs are being lodged."

However, Manoj Tigga, BJP's chief whip in the Bengal legislature said "Nupur should consult a lawyer ... But I believe instead of doing this (call the former BJP spokeswoman for questioning), the state should arrest rioters and take strong action against them. Why can't the state act so that common people get back their normal lives?"

BJP leader Gautam Gambhir also called for peace and said that the outrage despite Sharma’s apology was appalling.

(With PTI inputs)