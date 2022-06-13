हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nupur Sharma

Nupur Sharma summoned by Kolkata police for her Prophet remark

Nupur Sharma, the suspended BJP spokesperson, who triggered a massive controversy after her comment against Prophet Muhammad during a television debate, is summoned by the Kolkata police.

Nupur Sharma summoned by Kolkata police for her Prophet remark

Kolkata: Nupur Sharma, the suspended BJP spokesperson, who triggered a massive controversy after her comment against Prophet Muhammad during a television debate, was summoned by the Kolkata police on Monday pertaining to the case, reported PTI. Sharma has been asked to appear at Narkeldanga Police Station on June 20 to record her statement, an official said. This comes as Sharma's controversial religious comments sparked violent protests in parts of West Bengal. Sporadic violent protests rocked Howrah districts, parts of Murshidabad and South 24 Parganas since last Friday's prayers.

Reacting to the Kolkata Police's summons sent to the former BJP leader, CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said, "Nupur Sharma should have been arrested by Delhi long back. Her comments have brought shame to the country. Now, the TMC government in Bengal instead of putting pressure on the Centre to have her arrested is trying to gain political mileage by doing this."

Trinamool Congress minority cell general secretary Abul Sohail has also lodged an FIR against Sharma at Contai police station over her remarks.

Meanwhile, Congress's Kamruzzaman Choudhury said, "Her comments had hurt the sentients millions of people. The FIR should have been lodged much earlier so that Sharma could be arrested. Now, when the situation has started getting out of the hand, FIRs are being lodged."

However, Manoj Tigga, BJP's chief whip in the Bengal legislature said "Nupur should consult a lawyer ... But I believe instead of doing this (call the former BJP spokeswoman for questioning), the state should arrest rioters and take strong action against them. Why can't the state act so that common people get back their normal lives?"

BJP leader Gautam Gambhir also called for peace and said that the outrage despite Sharma’s apology was appalling.

(With PTI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nupur SharmaNupur Sharma controversyWest Bengal ViolenceKolkata policehowrah violence
Next
Story

'Adoption of extra-legal measures is violation...': Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind to SC after demolition of UP violence accused's home

Must Watch

PT5M1S

National Herald Case: ED's questioning of Rahul Gandhi continues