Odisha govt announces Rs 15 lakh aid to kin of journalists dying due to COVID-19

New Delhi: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Monday (April 27, 2020) announced Rs 15 lakh aid to the kin of journalists who may lose life due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an official announcement on Twitter, the CMO Odisha wrote, "CM Naveen Patnaik has announced ₹ 15 lakh compassionate assistance to families of working journalists who may lose life to COVID-19 infection."

They added, "CM said journalists are dedicatedly working to raise awareness about the pandemic during this difficult times."

The move comes after many journalists working on the field across India have contracted the COVID-19 and have been kept under quarantine.

Recently, as many as 15 journalists in Mumbai were found to be coronavirus positive. Earlier in Mumbai, a large number of journalists were found to be infected with the coronavirus. On April 20, as many as 53 of 167 television journalists in Mumbai who underwent tests for COVID-19 were tested positive.

The governments of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Delhi on April 21 decided to arrange COVID-19 tests for media persons as some journalists from a Tamil news TV channel in Chennai tested positive for the fatal virus.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang had also given cash incentives totaling Rs 31.10 lakh to 176 journalists in the state in recognition of their work in reporting of the outbreak.

The Centre had also issued an advisory to media establishments to take adequate safety measures for journalists.

As of 5 PM IST, the COVID-19 infections in Odisha stand at 108. While 35 people have recovered, 1 patient has succumbed to the virus.