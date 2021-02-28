हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Odisha orders mandatory home isolation for travelers from THESE COVID-19-hit states

People coming to Odisha from COVID-hit regions like Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh will have to undergo mandatory week-long home isolation. The state government modified its earlier order of imposing precautionary measures to those arriving from 12 states

Odisha orders mandatory home isolation for travelers from THESE COVID-19-hit states
Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: The Odisha government led by Naveen Patnaik issued a new order mandating a week-long home isolation for people coming into from COVID-19-hit states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

The Patnaik government has modified its earlier order of imposing precautionary measures to those arriving from 12 states, PTI reported. 

Here's what the new order says: 

* Seven-day home isolation is mandatory for the people coming from high risk states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, Delhi, Chandigarh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

* The government may later include other states in the high-risk category if the situation warrants it.

* The seven-day mandatory home isolation for people coming from the five high-risk states can be dispensed with for asymptomatic passengers who have an RT-PCR negative report, if the test was done not more than 72 hours before boarding, or a COVID vaccination final certificate.

On Saturday, Odisha reported 86 new COVID-19 cases from 21 districts with Sundergarh district recording the highest cases followed by Khurda and Sambalpur.

The state currently has 673 active cases while the death toll remained at 1,915.

