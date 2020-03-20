Offices in Mumbai, Pune closed till March 31, says Maharashtra govt

Mumbai: Amid growing concern over the spread of coronavirus the Maharashtra government has ordered that only essential stores like grocery and medical stores will remain open in the state.

In order to avoid public gathering, CM Uddhav Thackrey has said that all workplaces in major cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, will remain closed till March 31 and only 25 percent of employees will work in state government offices.

Informing about the travel restrictions Thackrey said, "The trains and buses are the city's lifeline and cannot be stopped. I have been advised to take this step. But doing this will affect the movement of those working in places which provide essential services to the city, he said. The decision to shut down public transport will not be taken as of now.''

Meanwhile, rickshaw and taxi services at Mumbai's Kalyan, Thane, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Palghar areas will remain closed for two days that is on March 21 and March 22.

Maharashtra CM also appealed employers to ensure that the minimum wage of their workers during the shutdown period and asked people to cooperate with each other in the adverse situation. He added, only humanity that will win against all odds, the global war against coronavirus is such that people have to stay at home to live. Thackrey also thanked people for listening to him as the crowded area are now having less rush.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad also announced that all exams from class 1 to 8 will remain cancelled, all students will be promoted to next classes without any exam.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases till date in India. The total number of positive cases here are 52 and one Covid-19 patients died in Mumbai this week. The total number of coronavirus positive cases reported in India in 206.