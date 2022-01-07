Omicron surge: Bihar closes schools, hostels and educational institutes till Jan 21

New Delhi: Amid a record surge in daily COVID-19 cases across the nation, the Bihar government on Thursday (January 7) announced the closure of all schools, coaching centres, hostels and other educational institutes in the state till January 21.

"All schools, colleges, coaching centres, and hostels will remain closed till January 21," the Bihar government order said.

Apart from that, the government and private offices will function with a 50% staff presence in Bihar.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bihar government imposed a fresh curb by implementing a statewide night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am from January 6 to 21.

As per a previous order by the state government, "Pre-school and 1 to 8 classes to remain close, online classes will continue. Educational institutions of classes 9-12 will function on 50 per cent capacity.

Restrictions are to remain in effect from January 6 to 21.

Meanwhile, Bihar reported 1659 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours on Wednesday. At present, Bihar has a total of 3697 active CCOVID cases, with a 97.84 per cent recovery rate

This comes as India, which is said to have already set foot in a third COVID wave triggered by Omicron, reported 90, 928 fresh cases on Thursday.

