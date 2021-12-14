हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Omicron

Omicron threat: Pre-booking of RT-PCR test for international arrivals from 'at-risk' nations mandatory from Dec 20

All international travellers arriving at airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad will have to compulsorily prebook an on-arrival RT-PCR test.

Omicron threat: Pre-booking of RT-PCR test for international arrivals from &#039;at-risk&#039; nations mandatory from Dec 20
Image credit: Reuters

New Delhi: Amid a surge in cases of Omicron variant in the country, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday (December 14) issued new guidelines for international travellers from `at-risk` countries arriving at six major airports to mandatorily prebook an RT-PCR test starting December 20.

As per the notification issued by the ministry, all international travellers arriving at airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad will have to compulsorily prebook an on-arrival RT-PCR test. The government has also asked the aviation watchdog, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to issue an advisory to all airlines to check before boarding whether international passengers from all `at-risk` nations headed to these six airports have pre-booked their test.

"It would be the responsibility of the airlines to identify and accompany such passengers to the registration counter at the airport for testing," the notification read.

States including Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat have reported cases of the new COVID-19 variant. On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as `Omicron`.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
OmicronRT-PCRCOVID-19CoronavirusPandemic
Next
Story

Mumbai to reopen schools for Std 1 to 7 from Dec 15, Pune from Dec 16

Must Watch

PT4M16S

DNA: Why is there objection to PM's picture on vaccination certificate?