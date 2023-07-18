Oommen Chandy, Former Kerala CM And Senior Congress Leader, Passes Away At 79

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy passed away in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday following a prolonged illness. Chandy's son posted on Facebook, "Appa has passed away." Oommen Chandy was undergoing treatment for cancer in Bengaluru. The Congress veteran was Chief Minister of Kerala twice, from 2004 to 2006 and from 2011 to 2016.

Last year, he got the honour of being the longest-serving member of the Kerala Assembly by representing his home constituency of Puthuppally for 18,728 days. He broke the record of Kerala Congress (M) leader Late K.M. Mani as Chandy completed more than 51 years and three months as an MLA on August 2, 2022. Chandy began his career as an MLA by winning the 1970 Assembly elections. He was just 27 years old at that time. The senior Congress leader won 11 back-to-back assembly elections since then. While he was CM of Kerala twice, Chandy also served as Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly for four terms.

Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran condoled the death of Chandy. "The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of 'love' finds its poignant end. Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend, @Oommen_Chandy. He touched the lives of countless individuals, and his legacy will forever resonate within our souls," Sudhakaran tweeted.



Kerala Congress said in a tweet, "Extremely sad to bid farewell to our most beloved leader and former CM Shri. Oommen Chandy. One of the most popular and dynamic leaders of Kerala, Chandy sir was loved across generations and sections of the population. The Congress family will miss his leadership and energy."