On BJP's Foundation Day, PM Modi and Amit Shah's message to party workers

New Delhi: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrates its 39th Foundation Day on Saturday, April 6, party president Amit Shah extended his wishes to the workers. In a tweet, he posted photos of party leaders like Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the party is grateful to its leaders for the sacrifices they have made.

"39 years ago on this day, @BJP4India was born with an unwavering commitment to serve society and take the nation to new heights. Thanks to the efforts of our Karyakartas, BJP has become India’s preferred party. Greetings to the BJP family on the Party’s Foundation Day," tweeted PM Modi.

"BJP workers consider the party as their own family. The development of the organisation and its political splendour has been possible due to the sacrifices made by these leaders," read one of Shah's tweet which he posted in Hindi.

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के स्थापना दिवस के अवसर पर मैं संगठन के उन सभी महापुरुषों को नमन करता हूँ जिन्होंने पार्टी के लिए अपना सर्वस्व अर्पण कर आज हमें इस वैभव तक पहुँचाया है। pic.twitter.com/784aaoBBeK — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 6, 2019

भाजपा एक ऐसा संगठन है जिसके पास ऐसे असंख्य कार्यकर्ता हैं जिनका कोई परिवार नहीं है और वह पार्टी को ही अपना परिवार मानते हैं। संगठन के विकास और राजनीतिक वैभव की यात्रा इन्हीं नेताओं के त्याग, तपस्या और बलिदान के कारण सम्भव हुयी है। — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 6, 2019

In his next tweet, he urged party workers to work hard in this crucial time for "Sashakt BJP, Sashakt Bharat" under the leadership of PM Modi.

आइये इस महत्त्वपूर्ण समय पर एक क्षण भी आराम करे बिना और अधिक परिश्रम करके ‘सशक्त भाजपा-सशक्त भारत’ के संकल्प के साथ प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी के नेतृत्व वाले नये भारत का निर्माण करें। आप सभी को भाजपा के स्थापना दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 6, 2019

BJP was officially formed in 1980. The party's origin lies in the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, formed in 1951 by Syama Prasad Mukherjee.

Ahead of the Foundation Day, party veteran LK Advani, in a blog addressed to BJP workers, said the party never regarded its critics as 'anti-nationals.'

Titled 'Nation First, Party Next, Self Last,' Advani wrote, "On April 6th, the BJP will celebrate its Foundation Day. This is an important occasion for all of us in the BJP to look back, look ahead and look within. As one of the Founders of the BJP, I deem it to be my duty to share my reflections with the people of India, and more specifically with the millions of workers of my Party, both of whom have indebted me with their affection and respect."

"The essence of Indian democracy is respect for diversity and freedom of expression. Right from its inception, the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our “enemies”, but only as our adversaries. Similarly, in our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as “anti-national”. The party has been committed to freedom of choice of every citizen at personal as well as political level," he added.

