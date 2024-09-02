On Caste Census, RSS Clears Stand To BJP, Congress; Says, 'We Draw The Line...'

Caste census has been a bone of contention between the BJP and the Congress with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi promising it as a cure for socio-economic inequalities and alleged reservation disparity. As Congress continues to pitch for the nationwide caste census, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the BJP, today cleared its stand on the contentious issue while sending a message to the Congress as well.

At its conference in Kerala, the RSS emphasized that the issue of caste census is highly sensitive and should be approached with seriousness, rather than being used for election campaigning. On the first day of a three-day coordination meeting in Palakkad district, the RSS subtly cautioned opposition leaders and parties opposed to the BJP, warning them not to exploit the issue as a political tool.

"This is a sensitive issue of caste and caste relations and should be dealt with very seriously. This is not just for election campaigning...In cases where special attention is needed, the government needs the numbers. Then there is no problem... but it should be for welfare only. Should not be used as a political tool. We draw the line there," said RSS chief spokesperson Sunil Ambekar.

The RSS convention also shed light on the alleged numerous conversion activities by missionaries in Tamil Nadu stating these will be taken seriously.

"Many organisations reported as their ground report from Tamil Nadu--lot of conversions--missionary conversion activities are reported from the state of Tamil Nadu. It is very worrisome. In the coming days, it was noted that it will be taken seriously and the details will be taken from the ground," Ambekar said.