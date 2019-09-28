close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

On his last day of US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets leaders of Bangladesh, Bhutan

On the last day of his week-long visit to the United States of America, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the leaders of Bangladesh and Bhutan on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

On his last day of US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets leaders of Bangladesh, Bhutan
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@PMOIndia

New York: On the last day of his week-long visit to the United States of America, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the leaders of Bangladesh and Bhutan on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

This was the first meeting of PM Modi with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during which "the two leaders reviewed the excellent state of bilateral relations and cooperation, and agreed to maintain the momentum to take the India-Bangladesh relationship to new heights", an official release by Ministry of External Affairs said.

According to the statement, both the world leaders "reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and violent extremism" and "agreed that a strong partnership in security had built trust and mutual confidence between the two countries."

Bangladeshi Prime Minister is likely to visit India in the first week of October. Sheikh Hasina also participated in the special commemorative event organized by India to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi at the United Nations.

On meeting the Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering, PM Modi discussed the progress made in sectors like hydropower cooperation and digital connectivity among others.
 

PM Modi had visited Bhutan a month ago where he inaugurated the Mangdechhu hydroelectric project. Bhutan is the founding member of Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) which was launched at the UN by Prime Minister on Monday during the Climate Action Summit.

 

Earlier in the week, PM Modi met Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. The Maldives was the first country where PM Modi had visited after taking charge in the second term post BJP's thumping victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

New Delhi will be training Maldivian cricket team from next month as part of increasing people to people exchanges' initiative with the neighbouring countries.
 

Tags:
Narendra ModiPM ModiUnited NationsBhutanBangladesh
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi salutes soldiers who carried out surgical strikes, says they showcased India's strength

Must Watch

PT23M8S

India celebrates PM Narendra Modi's return from US visit