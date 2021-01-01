हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shirdi temple

On January 1, devotees throng Maharashtra's Shirdi Sai Baba temple, and other temples

A long line of devotees were spotted at the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi at Maharashtra on New Year's eve. 

On January 1, devotees throng Maharashtra&#039;s Shirdi Sai Baba temple, and other temples

Shirdi: A long line of devotees were spotted at the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi at Maharashtra on New Year's eve and January 1, 2021. 

According to an estimate, nearly 40-50 thousand devotees have visited the shrine since yesterday till today morning. Not just the temple but the whole of Shirdi is being flocked by devotees. It is estimated that at least one lakh people will visit Baba by Friday evening or Saturday.

Meanwhile, a devotee at the Mahalakshmi temple in Kolhapur offered a donation of Rs 10 lakh. A devotee named Rajesh Kuman, who hails from Bengaluru, offered the money as donation to the temple.

Notably, there is a huge rush at Ganga Ghats and other big temples across the country on the first day of the new year.

