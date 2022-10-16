On Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's 76th birthday, BJD plans to propagate 'Naveenism'

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's 76th birthday, his party Biju Janata Dal (BJD) wants to spread the values and principles of 'Naveenism' in the state. The core values of 'Naveenism' consist of - tolerance, "noiseless" hard work, and dedication. According to Pranab Prakash Das, general secretary of the BJD (organisation), Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his party do not spend much time sparring verbally with the opposition camps. Instead, they speak via their actions. "Naveenism is all about tolerance, noiseless hard work, and dedication. We are not afraid of the BJP or for that matter any other political party. The BJD believes in talking less and working more; it does not engage in war of words with opposition leaders," he said.

Recently, the BJD was criticised by Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) chief J P Nadda when he visited Odisha. However, the party refrained from any kind of verbal retaliation.

Also Read: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik releases 5-volume 'Encyclopedia of Tribes'

BJD to spread 'Naveenism' across Odisha from Oct 16

"The party has decided to spread 'Naveenism' across the state from October 16, the day Patnaik celebrates his 76th birthday. He has been into politics for 25 years and held the post of CM since 2000. Over the past two decades, he has set his own model of governance," the Jajpur MLA said.

Thank you Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for your warm birthday wishes. https://t.co/1Z9qTZXAZA — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 16, 2022

Echoing him, BJD's senior vice-president and MLA Debi Prasad Mishra said party functionaries, before the launch of the month-long 'padayatra' on October 2, were told to avoid getting provoked by any remarks made by the opposition.

"BJD's grassroots-level leaders were also given explanations about 'Naveenism'. They were asked to focus on development work, dedicate their lives to the service of humanity," Mishra said.

'Patnaik is the lone CM in India seeking inclusion of word Ahimsa in..'

He also claimed that Patnaik is the "lone chief minister in India, who has been seeking the inclusion of the word 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) in the Preambles of the Constitution".

People of Odisha ensured the end of Congress "misrule" and voted the BJD to power as they, too, want peace and non-violence to prevail, Mishra added.

The ruling BJD, which has set a target of winning all 21 Lok Sabha seats and 110 of 147 assembly constituencies in Odisha in the 2024 elections, will be propagating ?Naveenism' to retain its vote bank and gain more support, party sources said.

"The BJD fears that some miscreants may attempt to instigate violence ahead of elections to defame the ruling party and the state government. 'Naveenism' would help discipline the party's rank and file," said a senior leader on the condition of anonymity.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty claimed that 'Naveenism' is not a new concept in Odisha. "The BJD president's ideologies have been reflected in Odisha politics since he (Patnaik) joined politics and became the chief minister," Mohanty said. However, the opposition BJP dubbed the BJD's new strategy as an "attempt to mislead people". "Naveen Patnaik is said to be the number one chief minister, but his state Odisha remains at the bottom of the development ladder. What is there to talk about 'Naveenism'," said Leader of Opposition JN Mishra.

(With agency inputs)