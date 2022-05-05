New Delhi: As Prashant Kishor announced ‘Padyatra’ in Bihar, a senior BJP leader and former Lok Sabha MP from Bihar`s Madhubani Hukumdev Narayan Yadav on Thursday called him a businessman who has sought fame,” reported ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Narayana said that people should stop calling Prashant Kishor a poll strategist and call him a political businessman instead.

"Don`t call Prashant Kishor a strategist, he is a political businessman and it is not right for people to discuss businessmen in such an important way. It is not an important thing. He runs the business by roaming around and these days he has not got any business, so he started a new business to get some fame,” Hukumdev said.

Targeting Kishor’s ‘padayatra’ idea from Mahatma Gandhi`s ashram in West Champaran, the former BJP MP said that it is his illusion that kickstarting his journey from the place would get him the vision of the freedom fighter.

The statement came after Kishor, earlier today, put a halt to the speculations of his launching a new political party and said he will embark on a 3000 km `padayatra` that will start from Mahatma Gandhi`s ashram in Bihar`s Champaran on October 2.

Adding that Kishor’s vision won’t work in the Indian political landscape, BJP MP said, "In my political journey of 60-62 years, I saw many people and I also saw many political businessmen. Many people have come and gone. Many will come and go but one thing I say is that if those travelling from Champaran of Gandhiji`s place believe that they will get the vision of Gandhi, then it is their illusion.”

"It took years to become Gandhi and Gandhi is not made in a day. Lohia Ji had said that Gandhi comes in 1000- 2000 years. I have seen the time of Gandhiji, Ram Manohar Lohia, Deendayal Upadhyay, Jayaprakash Narayan and now the Prime Minister of India is Narendra Modi," Hukumdev Narayan added.

Earlier today, Kishor said he will launch a `Jan Surraj` (Good Governance) campaign in the next three to four months into which he will rope in eminent personalities of Bihar who want to bring about a positive change in the state.

"In the coming three to four months, I will meet most of these people personally and discuss the methods to implement the idea of Jan Suraaj (good governance). My experience says that nearly 90 per cent of people agree that there is a need for a collective new effort," he further added.

Earlier, Prashant Kishor was in talks with Congress for joining the party to revamp it for the 2024 General Elections, however, the deal was sacked after weeks of buildup.

(With ANI inputs)