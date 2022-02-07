One LeT terrorist neutralised in a brief encounter in Kashmir's Awantipora

Srinagar: Security Forces on Monday (February 5) have neutralised a LeT terrorist in a brief encounter in Nambal village of Awantipora police district of South Kashmir.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirmed the killing.

“One terrorist of LET have been killed in an encounter in Awantipora operation”, Kumar said adding that the operation was launched on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

A police officer who was monitoring the operation said, "Based on a specific input generated by Awantipora Police, a raid was conducted by a small team of police at Nambal area of Awantipora. During the raid, the hiding terrorist started firing indiscriminately upon the police party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter. In the meantime, reinforcement of 42RR immediately reached the encounter site.

The terrorist killed in the encounter has been identified as Irfan Ahmad Sheikh son of Abdul Rashid Sheikh resident of Karemabad Pulwama linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF.

As per police records, the killed terrorist was a categorized terrorist and was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities.

Besides, he was also providing logistics and other support to the active terrorists operating in the area before joining the terror ranks.

Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including a 01 Pistol was recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation."

This was the 14th encounter of this year and security forces have managed to kill 25 terrorists including three top commanders and 8 Pakistani terrorists 10 active terrorists were arrested alive, and 17 terrorist associates were also arrested.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition has also been recovered by security forces in those operations, which include American made assault rifles M4 4, AK56 - 4, AK 47 -5.

