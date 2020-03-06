One more coronavirus case surfaces in Delhi; total number reaches to 31 in India

New Delhi: A fresh case of coronavirus was reported in the national capital on Friday (March 6, 2020) leading the total number of cases to 31 in India. The patient is a resident of Delhi who had a travel history of Thailand and Malaysia. As per information, the patient is stable and is kept under observation.

Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health), Union Health Ministry, gave the information saying, ''One more COVID19 case in Delhi has been confirmed, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 31. The patient has travel history from Thailand & Malaysia.''

After the outbreak of the deadly virus reached India, first three cases were reported from Kerala who was cured, the other case was from Delhi and Hyderabad, six from Agra and 17 people from Jaipur (a group of 16 Italians and 1 Indian).

Samples of five out of the six people from Agra has turned positive. All six are members of the same family and were in contact with one of the earlier reported cases of the virus. They have been admitted at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assured that the government was taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in India. While giving a statement at the Upper House of the Parliament, the minister informed that the patients are being monitored and have reported being in stable condition.

Harsh Vardhan had also claimed that his ministry was constantly reviewing the evolving scenario and also the Cabinet Secretary was taking regular reviews with all related ministries of Health, Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, Civil Aviation, Home, Textiles, Pharma, Commerce and other officials including with State Chief Secretaries.

The Ministry had also asked people to avoid any kind of mass gatherings until the disease spread is contained. The Ministry also said that in the case of any such gatherings, States may take necessary action to guide organizers on precautions to be taken.