'One Nation, One Election' Bill To Be Introduced In Lok Sabha On Monday | 10 Points

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha on December 16. The bill seeks to amend the Constitution to facilitate simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, aligning elections for Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry Assemblies as well.

Key highlights of the proposed legislation in ten points: