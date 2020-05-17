हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

One terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, operation continues

One terrorist was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorisys in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (May 17) morning. Sources said that the operation is still on and heavy firing is on from both the sides.

"In the ongoing encounter which started today morning at Gundna Doda one terrorist is reported killed so far. Operation is on," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police.

A search operation was launched by a joint team of 10 Rashtriya Rifles (Rajput Regiment), CRPF and Doda police on Saturday night after receiving specific inputs about  presence of terrorists in the area. Contact with terrorists established this morning when orces zeroed in the area where the terrorists were hiding.

Sources said that two terrorists are trapped in the area and one jawan has also got injured so far. 

