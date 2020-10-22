Onion prices jump significantly, to touch new high during Diwali - Check rates here

New Delhi: This Diwali onions will likely see a significant spike in prices also the quality of onions is likely to detoriate. Onion which were priced at just Rs 20 kg has now reached a height of Rs 100 kg.

Despite the rise in prices and low quality, the vegetable is a still in high demand as people continue to buy onions. The price of onion is also likely to rise upto Rs 125 kg in the coming days.

According to the vendors, the supply of onions have been effected due to which the prices have risen sharply.

Also, onion crops were destroyed due to rains and so there has been a delay in the arrival of new onions in the market.

Nashik district which has the highest onion cultivation, suffered a lot of damage due to the bad weather and rains.

Just last week, onion was being sold for Rs 30 rupees per kg is now available in for Rs 70-80 kg.

While, in Mumbai's Santa Cruz area, onion wholesalers used to sell a truck onion every day, are currently selling four quintals of onions.

The onion supply in Mumbai is mostly from the APMC market in Navi Mumbai where only 29 onion trucks and 47 tempos arrived on Thursday. In normal days, this number used to be around 70-80 trucks.

Today, Lasalgaon, which is said to be the largest onion market in the country, sells onions for Rs 7000, a little less quality of onions are bneing sold for Rs 6250 and Rs 1500 per quintal for bad onions.

Last week's onion price

On Monday, the best quality of onion were priced at Rs 4552, the good onions for Rs 4100 and the bad ones for Rs 805, respectively.

On Tuesday, the three kinds of onion quality were priced at Rs 4700, Rs 4100, Rs 1100.

On Wednesday, the onion cost per quintal was Rs 4800, Rs 4300, Rs 1452.

Onion prices this week

The three kinds of onion as per the quality cost Rs 7082, Rs 6400, Rs 1200 on Monday.

For Rs 7812 the best quality, for Rs 7100 the good ones, and Rs 1901 for the bad ones on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the three kinds of onion quality were priced at Rs 7102, Rs 5801, Rs 1560.

The best quality of onion on Thursday were priced at Rs 7050, the good onions for Rs 6250 and the bad ones for Rs 1500, respectively.