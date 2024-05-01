Only PDP Capable Of Channeling People’s Voice In And Out Of Parliament: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti stated on Wednesday that the People's Democratic Party (PDP) is the only party in Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape capable of channeling people's voices in and out of Parliament. She emphasized that the ongoing elections in Jammu and Kashmir are not merely about securing positions or chairs but about sending a resounding voice to Parliament that can effectively represent the aspirations of the region's people.

Mehbooba reiterated the significance of conveying to those in power the erroneous actions taken on August 5, 2019, and the imperative of reclaiming what has been unjustly seized from the region. She stressed that Parliament serves as the platform to articulate these grievances and expose the systematic plundering of Jammu and Kashmir's resources and identity since 2019.

Additionally, Mehbooba acknowledged the unwavering support of PDP workers, who have remained steadfast despite adversities. She appealed to workers of other political parties to comprehend the gravity of the situation and join forces with the PDP to ensure that the just voices of the people are heard in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters during her campaign trail, Mehbooba expressed deep concern over the current state of affairs, warning against the perilous consequences of governmental actions favoring a select few capitalists at the expense of the masses. She reiterated that the erosion of Jammu and Kashmir's core identity necessitates the steadfast presence of the PDP as a bulwark against such encroachments, underscoring the party's resonance with the aspirations of the people.