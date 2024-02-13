Open To Find Solutions: Union Minister Arjun Munda On Farmers Protest

New Delhi: Reaffirming the government's commitment to protecting the welfare of farmers, Union Minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday said that the government is open to many issues, and they can work on ways to find solutions. The Union Minister in response to the 'Delhi Chalo' march, also urged the farmers to stay careful of elements that try to vitate the atmosphere.

"The government is getting information that many people could try to pollute the atmosphere, I urge the farmers to stay careful of such elements. The government of India is committed towards the welfare of farmers. An agreement has been reached on some matters. We are open to many issues, and we can work on ways to find solutions," Munda said.

When asked about the demand to enact a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission report, the Union Minister said that the government had agreed on many such matters.

"The government had agreed on many such matters and the discussion had moved ahead, but regarding some issues, I feel that there may be some people in it who want to see it as a problem instead of a solution, but I would request the farmers to be cautious of those people who want to make the entire environment unfavourable," he said.

Arjun Munda is among the team of ministers holding talks with the farmer leaders that also includes Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, MoS Nityanand Rai and Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

Meanwhile, the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border witnessed chaotic scenes on Tuesday as the protesting farmers marching towards Delhi attempted to break police barricades.

Farmers were seen attempting to remove the cement barricade with their tractors as they tried to cross the Shambhu border. The police fired tear gas to disperse the protestors at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border as they tried to breach the mutli-layered barricades.

The police have deployed concrete slabs, iron nails, barricades, barbed wires, police and paramilitary personnel at Kurukshetra in Haryana in view of the 'Delhi Chalo' march by the farmers.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said that all efforts were made in the meeting to find a solution to avoid a confrontation with the government adding that they anticipated a positive result.

The farmers have put forth 12 demands before the central government for which they're marching to Delhi. The protest this time has been called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher.

According to the protesting farmers, the centre promised them better crop prices after which they ended the 2021 protest. They are demanding to enact a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission report.

They are also demanding a complete debt waiver and a scheme to provide pensions to farmers and farm labourers. The farmers have also urged to scrap the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 and are demanding to reintroduce the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, ensuring consent from farmers and compensation at 4 times the collector rate.

An appeal to provide 200 days of employment per year and a daily wage of Rs 700 under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA) linking it with farming has also been made by the farmers. Also, a demand to provide compensation to the families of farmers who died during the protests in 2021 and a job for any family member has been put in place.