New Delhi: The wait for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha is about to conclude in a few hours. Celebrities from all corners of the country are arriving to participate in the grand event on January 22 in Ayodhya. Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev also reached Ayodhya on Sunday and, while speaking to reporters at Ram Ki Paidi, emphasized the Ram-centric atmosphere in the country. He criticized those opposing the sanctity of life.

After visiting Hanumangarhi, all the saints and yogis, including Yoga Guru Ramdev, gathered at Ram's Paadi. Baba Ramdev, addressing journalists at Ram Ki Paidi, targeted Shankaracharya, stating that those opposing Ram cannot be considered Shankaracharya. He emphasized that January 22 is a significant festival of Sanatan cultural heritage and democracy, dismissing the concept of secularism. According to Baba Ramdev, those opposing Ram cannot be considered saints.

Expressing joy, the Yoga Guru asserted that Ram Rajya has been established in the country, dispelling earlier doubts about Hindu Rashtra. He highlighted that while political independence was achieved in 1947, the consecration ceremony on January 22, 2024, symbolizes India's 'Sanatan cultural independence.' Baba Ramdev underlined that August 15, 1947, marked political independence, whereas January 22, 2024, is a grand celebration of India's enduring cultural independence.

Eminent sages and saints from across the country have begun arriving for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. On January 21, notable figures such as Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev, Maharaj Acharya Balkrishna, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Dr. Parmanand Saraswati, Mahamandaleshwar Geeta Manishi, Jagatguru Shri Nirmalanand Nath, Madhav Priya Das, Acharya Krishna Mani Das, and Satua Baba reached Ayodhya.