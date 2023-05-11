topStoriesenglish2606088
Opposition Unity: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav Meet Uddhav Thackeray In Mumbai, Meeting With Sharad Pawar Next

Nitish Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders to strengthen the bloc against the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 02:13 PM IST|Source: PTI

Mumbai: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence 'Matoshree'  in Mumbai. The meeting is being seen as a bid by the Bihar CM to strengthen the Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Janata Dal (United) supreme leader Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav will also meet Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in the evening at his 'Silver Oak' residence.

 

 

Bihar CM Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders to strengthen the bloc against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due next year.

The Janat Dal-United leader met his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar. Kumar, who stunned the BJP last year when he snapped ties and stripped it of power, had caught the national imagination with his pitch for a 'united opposition' which, he believes, can take on and defeat the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha polls.

