Opposition Unity: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav Meet Uddhav Thackeray In Mumbai, Meeting With Sharad Pawar Next

Mumbai: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai. The meeting is being seen as a bid by the Bihar CM to strengthen the Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Janata Dal (United) supreme leader Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav will also meet Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in the evening at his 'Silver Oak' residence.

#WATCH | Uddhav Thackeray speaks on the Supreme Court decision stating that then Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari's decision for the Floor test was wrong and that the court cannot restore his government as he had resigned and had not faced the Floor test pic.twitter.com/Jl7KqvqYsW — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023

Bihar CM Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders to strengthen the bloc against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due next year.

The Janat Dal-United leader met his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar. Kumar, who stunned the BJP last year when he snapped ties and stripped it of power, had caught the national imagination with his pitch for a 'united opposition' which, he believes, can take on and defeat the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha polls.