Osmanabad Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Ajit Bappasaheb Pingle (Shiv Sena) Kailas Balasaheb Ghadge Patil -Sena UBT Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Osmanabad Assembly Election Result: Osmanabad seat is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra that falls under entire Kalamb tehsil and part of Osmanabad tehsil. Voting for the Osmanabad seat was held on November 20. The Osmanabad assembly seat has been an NCP stronghold with it winning the seat three out of the last five elections. However, this time, the contest has turned interesting with the NCP going to the polls after a split in July last year.

The key candidates on the Osmanabad assembly seat are Ajit Bappasaheb Pingle of the Shiv Sena, Kailas Balasaheb Ghadge of Shiv Sena (UBT), Deodatta Bhagwat of MNS. However, from the application of 71 total contestants 17 were accepted, 16 were rejected, 38 applications were withdrawn and 12 contestants are contesting in the election.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Kailas Balasaheb Patil of the Shiv Sena (SHS) had won the elections by defeating Sanjay Prakash Nimbalkar of the Nationalist Congress Party by around 13,467 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections, Rana Jaghit Sinha Padma Sinha Patil had contested the polls on the NCP ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Omprakash Bhupalsinha of Shiv Sena (SHS) by around 6,132 votes.

In the 2009 assembly elections Rajenibalkar Omprakashbhupalsinha from Shiv Sena (SHS) won the election with the lead of 16,974 votes, defeating Patil Ranajagjitsinha of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.