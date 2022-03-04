हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
OSSC 2022 recruitment

OSSC 2022 recruitment: Apply for 56 traffic constable posts at ossc.gov.in- Details here

The online registration process for these posts will begin on March 4 and candidates can apply by going to the official website ossc.gov.in.

OSSC 2022 recruitment: Apply for 56 traffic constable posts at ossc.gov.in- Details here

New Delhi: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on Thursday (March 3) has invited applications for recruitment for the 56 posts of Traffic Constable via an official notification.

The online registration process for these posts will begin on March 4 and candidates can apply by going to the official website ossc.gov.in.

Here is all you need to know about the OSSC Traffic Constable recruitment 2022

Important dates

Registration: The online registration process for these posts will take place from March 4 to April 3,

Application: Registered candidates will be able to apply for the posts from March 4 till April 12.

As per the notification, no physical copy/Hard copy of the online application form needs to be submitted by the applicants.

What is the Eligibility criteria?

Age limit: The minimum age of the applicant for the post is 21 years and must not exceed 38 years of age as of January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The candidate to be eligible to apply for the post must have passed + 2 Examination or equivalent examination conducted by Recognised Board/University/Institution.

Examination Fee

Candidates other than SC/ST/PwD category have to pay a non-refundable examination fee of Rs 200.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Written Exam (Objective Type/MCQ Type), Physical measure and Physical Test and Certificate Verification.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
