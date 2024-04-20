'Our Daughters Are Being Attacked....,' Modi Targets Congress Over College Girl Murder In Karnataka

New Delhi: Prime Minister and BJP senior leader Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Karnataka Government, led by Congress, after the murder of a girl on a college campus. PM Modi allegedly said that the daughters are being attacked and Congress is supporting such a kind of mentality is dangerous.

While addressing the public rally in Karnataka, Modi attacked Congress over the horrifying events that are happening in the state. "Congress government is supporting this kind of mentality is very dangerous... here our daughters are being attacked, bombs are being burst in the markets... Attacks are happening even upon listening to the devotional song, this is not normal...," Modi said.

Earlier, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader National General Secretary Shri Vinod Tawde addressed the media and accused the Karnataka Government of misleading people over the murder of a Minor girl on a college campus in Karnataka.

BJP's National General Secretary further added that the father of the deceased Neha Hiremath claimed that this murder was a case of 'love jihad'. However, Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaish is framing it as a love affair and attempting to mislead the public.

On the other hand, the state's CM Siddaramaish condemned the incident and said that this matter is not a love jihad. "I strongly condemn this incident. The murderer was immediately arrested. This is not a matter of love jihad. The government will ensure that the murderer is given severe punishment. Using someone's death for political reasons is unfortunate. The matter is being unnecessarily politicized. The protests will have no impact on the government," he said.