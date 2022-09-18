'Our daughters are our pride': Bhagwant Mann orders probe into Chandigarh University hostel video incident

New Delhi: Hours after protests erupted on the campus of Chandigarh University in Punjab's Mohali over "rumours" that some objectionable videos of several women students were recorded and posted online, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday (September 18, 2022) ordered a probe into the incident and said that strict action will be taken against those found guilty, he said.

"Sad to hear about the unfortunate incident at Chandigarh University... Our daughters are our pride...A high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident...Severe action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," Mann said in a tweet.

"I am in touch with the administration," he added and appealed to people not to believe rumours.

Rumours regarding MMS of 60 girls 'not correct': Chandigarh University

Meanwhile, Chandigarh University has rejected reports that videos of several women students were made and shared on social media.

Dr Arvinder Singh Kang, Director, Students Welfare of Chandigarh University said, "At the preliminary level, we investigated and did not find that videos of other students were made."

"For fair investigation, university authorities got the FIR registered into the incident for a thorough and fair probe. Rumours regarding attempted suicide (by some students) and MMS of 60 students are not correct," he added.

Chandigarh University girl student shared her own video with someone: Police

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni also told reporters that protests erupted in the university after a "rumour" that videos of several women students had been made.

He said an FIR under IPC section 354-C (voyeurism) and the IT Act has been registered in the matter and a woman student has been apprehended.

During preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the woman student, who had been apprehended, had shared her own video with someone stated to be from Himachal Pradesh whose role is also under the scanner, Soni said.

Urging people not to pay any attention to any rumour, he said that no case of attempted suicide by any woman student came to notice. He also said that no death took place in connection with the incident.

#WATCH | It's a matter of a video being shot by a girl student & circulated. FIR has been registered in the matter & accused is arrested. No death reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no attempt (to commit suicide) is reported: SSP Mohali Vivek Soni pic.twitter.com/pkeL70MYP8 September 18, 2022

Soni informed that forensic evidence was being collected in the matter.

(With agency inputs)