Our immunity will win over COVID-19, we just have to be strong: Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra visited ZEE LITERA school on Friday. He spoke with the teachers and held discussions on how to improve the studies of the children.

Chairman Subash Chandra's speech:

"I am not here with or for an agenda, I am here to strike a conversation, to hear you rather than speak over various issues. Put your questions, share your problems or issues, if any," he said.

Subash Chandra complimented on the smooth operations of school, he said, "Zee Learn limited is managing this school and lot other schools all over India, and this is the first school where I saw perfect execution of things... There are no complaints and this can become a model for all our schools."

On the issue of COVID-19 pandemic he said, "Don't worry about COVID, it's a phase, we are living with nature for past many years... Our immunity, slowly and gradually, will win over... We just have to be strong, more virus and other problems will come - but we will stand strong."

Subash Chandra also gave a message to the teachers on the education of girls and instructed that girls should be respected.