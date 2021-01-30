हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Subhash Chandra

Our immunity will win over COVID-19, we just have to be strong: Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra

Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra visited ZEE LITERA school on Friday. He spoke with the teachers and held discussions on how to improve the studies of the children. Subash Chandra also gave a message to the teachers on the education of girls and instructed that girls should be respected.

Our immunity will win over COVID-19, we just have to be strong: Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra visited ZEE LITERA school on Friday. He spoke with the teachers and held discussions on how to improve the studies of the children.

Chairman Subash Chandra's speech:

"I am not here with or for an agenda, I am here to strike a conversation, to hear you rather than speak over various issues. Put your questions, share your problems or issues, if any," he said.

Subash Chandra complimented on the smooth operations of school, he said, "Zee Learn limited is managing this school and lot other schools all over India, and this is the first school where I saw perfect execution of things... There are no complaints and this can become a model for all our schools."

On the issue of COVID-19 pandemic he said, "Don't worry about COVID, it's a phase, we are living with nature for past many years... Our immunity, slowly and gradually, will win over... We just have to be strong, more virus and other problems will come - but we will stand strong."

Subash Chandra also gave a message to the teachers on the education of girls and instructed that girls should be respected.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Subhash Chandra
Next
Story

Israel Embassy blast: CCTV footage shows 2 suspects getting out of cab at site after explosion
  • 1,07,33,131Confirmed
  • 1,54,147Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,16,36,470Confirmed
  • 21,94,790Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M4S

Big conspiracy behind the small blast outside the Israeli embassy?