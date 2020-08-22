Over 10 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in a single day in India: Union Health Ministry

New Delhi: With more than 10 lakh COVID-19 sample tests conducted on August 21, India recorded the highest number of tests being conducted in a single day, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

"India crosses the milestone of 1 million COVID-19 tests a day. More than 10 lakh people tested in the last 24 hours," the Ministry said in a statement. It also added that there has been a 100 per cent increase in recovered cases in the last 21 days.

As per the graph shared by the Ministry, while 10,94,374 patients had recovered on August 1, the number of recoveries till August 21 stood at 21,58,946 in the country.

"Early identification through testing, prompt and effective treatment through supervised home isolation and quality medical care, and innovative graded policy measures have resulted in almost 100 per cent increase in recovered cases in the last 21 days," it said.

Till Friday, the recovery rate in the country stood at 74.28%, while the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is on a downwards slide currently at 1.89 per cent, the Ministry had earlier said.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the number of active cases in the country stood at 6,92,028 in the country on Friday, while the toll due to the disease stood at 54,849.