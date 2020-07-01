Over 14 lakh affected in 23 districts of Assam due to floods, death toll climbs to 27

Over a million people have been affected in 23 districts of Assam due to floods, state Disaster Management Authority informed on Tuesday (June 30). According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, a population of 14,93,508 affected in 23 districts of Assam due to floods in the state. The death toll stands at 27 after three new deaths were reported in Barpeta (2) and Dibrugarh (1) districts on June 30.

At present, 25,461 people are staying in 265 relief camps, said officials. Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Kaziranga National Park and Manas National Park were also affected due to floods. Pankaj Chakraborty, State Disaster Management Authority said, "As per yesterday`s report, out of 183 wildlife camps, 70 inundated and two evacuated." A rhinoceros died yesterday, Parimal Suklabaidya, State Minister of Environment and Forest told ANI adding, "Wildlife suffers loss every year but this year, we`re trying to put together the rescue teams and boats well in advance. Our teams and officers are working."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers for the next 4 days in Dibrugarh. Normal life was disrupted after villages situated in Kalakhowa area of Dibrugarh flooded due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in the state. A similar situation was faced by the villagers of Tinsukia district.

Meanwhile, locals in the Guijan area were moved to safer places."Many houses have been washed away in floodwaters, we are forced to flee our village. We do not have food. No one from the administration has come here," a local said.