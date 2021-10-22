हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
char dham yatra

Over 2 lakh pilgrims have visited Char Dham shrines till now: Uttrakhand Devasthanam Board

"The doors of the Tritiya (third) Kedar Shri Tungnath Temple will close on October 30 and Dwitiya (second) Kedar Shri Madmaheshwar Temple on November 22 for winter. Shri Madmaheshwar Fair will be held on November 25," Dr Harish Gaur said.  

Over 2 lakh pilgrims have visited Char Dham shrines till now: Uttrakhand Devasthanam Board

New Delhi: Over two lakh pilgrims have reached Char Dham so far since the gates of the temples were opened, Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Management Board member Dr Harish Gaur said on Friday (October 22, 2021).

He also said that the doors of Shri Gangotri Dham will be shut on November 5 and that of Shri Kedarnath Dham and Shri Yamunotri Dham on November 6 while the Shri Badrinath Dham will be shut on November 20. 

"The doors of the Tritiya (third) Kedar Shri Tungnath Temple will close on October 30 and Dwitiya (second) Kedar Shri Madmaheshwar Temple on November 22 for winter. Shri Madmaheshwar Fair will be held on November 25," he added. 

The Char Dham Yatra began on September 18 this year after the Nainital High Court on September 16 lifted the ban on Chardham Yatra and allowed only fully Covid vaccinated people with a mandatory COVID-19 negative report for the annual pilgrimage. 

This yatra attracts lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
char dham yatraUttarakhandChardham yatra
Next
Story

Delhi court rejects bail to Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia rioting case

Must Watch

PT15M13S

One more suspect in NCB custody