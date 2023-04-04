topStoriesenglish2591135
ODISHA FIRE

Over 200 Shops Gutted In Massive Fire In Odisha's Keonjhar

There was no report of casualty, but firefighters faced difficulties to bring the blaze under control due to inadequate water supply, a market committee functionary said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 09:59 AM IST|Source: ANI

Keonjhar: More than 200 shops were gutted and property worth crores was damaged after a massive fire broke out in the main market of Odisha's Keonjhar district, officials said on Monday. The exact cause of the fire could not be established immediately, but police suspect a short circuit to be the reason. "At least 200 shops were gutted in the blaze," they said.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, officials said, adding that the fire was brought under control after more than two hours. "Initial estimates suggest that property worth crores of rupees was damaged," a shopkeeper said.

More details are awaited.

