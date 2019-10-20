Over Rs 4 lakh fake currency recovered at Delhi's Kashmere Gate metro station

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) found an unattended bag containing fake Indian currency of 500 rupee notes have a face value of Rs 4,64,000 at Delhi's Kashmere Gate metro station, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday at about 5:30 p.m. when, during a routine patrol at the Kashmere Gate metro station, CISF Quick Reaction Team Sub-Inspector Birender Kumar found an unattended bag lying near gate no. 8.

According to CISF`s statement, "The bag containing fake currency notes, in the denomination of Rs 500 note, was found lying unattended near gate number eight of Kashmiri Gate Metro Station here."

Live TV

The sub-inspector notified about the bag to Station Shift In-charge of CISF and CISF Control Room. Immediately, the area was cordoned off and bomb disposal squad and dog squad teams of CISF were alerted.

An amount of Rs 4,64,000 was recovered from inside the bag. Senior officers of CISF and DMRP was informed about the matter.

Later, the bag along with fake currency was handed over to the Delhi Metro Rail Police for further action in the matter.

(With agency inputs)