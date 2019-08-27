close

Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan again violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector

Army officials said Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing with small arms and mortars at around 6.30 PM on Tuesday.

Representational image

SRINAGAR: Pakistan violated the ceasefire on the Line of Control for the second day in a row on Tuesday in Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir, army officials said.

The officials said Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing with small arms and mortars at around 6.30 PM on Tuesday.

"There was befitting response to the ceasefire violation by the Indian Army. Firing stopped at 8 p.m.," said an army official.

On Monday, two incidents of ceasefire violations were reported from the Poonch sector. Pakistan has upped the ante along the LoC in the second and third weeks of August after a lull in cross-border shelling of small arms and mortars.

Ceasefire violations along the LoC had peaked in the month of July. The number of ceasefire violations during this month, in which Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump had met in Washigton, had been the highest during the calendar year.

