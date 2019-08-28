Pakistan Army installing new FM stations to communicate with terrorists near LoC

Pakistan Army is installing new FM transmission stations and using its signal corps to send messages to terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC). It is also using this means for misleading the people of nearby villages. A signal corps is a military branch, responsible for military communications (signals). Military communication usually consists of radio, telephone, and digital communications.

The Pakistan Army is also shifting the existing FM transmission stations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) closer to the LoC. The 10 Corps Commander of Pakistan has entrusted the signal corps with this work. This comes as another of Pakistan's ill-intentioned steps in trying to push terrorists into India.

Frustrated after India revoked Article 370 to integrate Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has failed to get any international support on the matter. Most countries have recognised that it is an internal matter of India and the Centre has assured of peace, progress and prosperity to the people.

As a result, calm has prevailed in the erstwhile state, now a Union Territory, which has further compounded Pakistan's despair. Zee News has learnt from highly-placed sources in the Indian security and intelligence establishments that Pakistan is steadily reinforcing its posts along LoC. As many as six additional brigades have been deployed here in what can only be seen as aggressive posturing.

The intent of Pakistan is not just aggressive along the LoC.

Earlier, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh had said that there are credible intelligence inputs of a possible Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) intrusion from the sea routes. "We have received intelligence that the underwater wing of Jaish-e-Mohammad is being trained. We are keeping a track of it and we assure you that we are fully alert," he had said.

Pakistan has long used terrorists to wage proxy wars against India. New Delhi's no-tolerance policy against terrorism has only made the Pakistani establishment as well as terrorist organisations sheltered and supported by it more frustrated. The frustration was amply evident when Pakistan PM Imran Khan addressed his nation on August 26.

"Superpowers of the world have a huge responsibility. Whether they support us or not, Pakistan will go to any extent," he announced. "The time has come for a final solution of Kashmir problem which has been festering for the last several decades." Indian security and intelligence agencies are leaving nothing to chance and are monitoring the situation carefully.