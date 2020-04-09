Pakistan army violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

Pakistan on Thursday yet again resorted to ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, even as the entire world is fighting the deadly coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. This is the third consecutive day that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire.

The Pakistan Army started heavy firing by targeting the Indian Army posts and residential areas in Kirni, Kasba and Shahpur sectors of the district. The firing started at 5.30 pm in the evening and was still continuing when reports last came in. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.