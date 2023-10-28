Pakistan Behind Death Sentence To Eight Indians In Qatar? Watch This Report

While the Indian government is engaging diplomatically with the Qatar counterparts over the death sentence to eight former Indian Navy officials who were working there, the speculations are high that Pakistan might be behind the issue. In the last year, Pakistani army officials and their Qatar counterparts held several meetings and one of them came just days before announcing the verdict. This has raised suspicion over Paksitan's role in the issue.

On October 12, Salem Bin Hamad Al-Nabit, Chief of Staff of the Qatari Armed Forces met Lieutenant-General Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan's army chief in Islamabad. While it was said that they discussed bolstering defence ties, the speculations are high that the Pakistani army must have conspired against the Indians. The eight Indian nationals were accused of allegedly spying on a submarine programme but according to several reports, no concrete evidence was produced against them.

The Indians were lodged in Qatar jail since August 2022. The sentencing by the Qatar court has raised several questions as while the Indians have been convicted, Qatar acquitted the owner of the company for which they used to work.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that it is "deeply shocked" by the verdict. This matter is very important to us, the MEA said adding that and they have been keeping a close eye on it.

"We attach high importance to this case and have been following it closely. We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities," the MEA release said.